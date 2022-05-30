Video: Johnny Depp Rocks Out with Jeff Beck in England as Amber Heard Trial Verdict Looms

Actor Johnny Depp made a surprise performance in Sheffield, England, over the weekend alongside Jeff Beck as his trial against actress Amber Heard broke for a jury deliberation.

Depp and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration “Isolation” — a remake of the John Lennon’s 1970 song. The two also performed covers of Marvin Gay’s “What’s Going On,” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”

Watch Below:

It is speculated that Depp may also be joining Beck on his next two tour stops in London on Monday and Tuesday, according to a report by Yahoo! Entertainment.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently on a break from his conspicuous defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which is about to be concluded as attorneys for both sides disseminated their closing arguments on Friday. The jury is excepted to deliberate on Tuesday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages, claiming her 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

Both Depp and Heard have accused each other of domestic violence during the trial.

Depp had made shocking claims on the witness stand, which include alleging that Heard had defecated in his bed, physically assaulted him, thrown bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Meanwhile, Heard alleged that she was physically attacked by Depp, and testified that the Blow actor performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine, among other claims.

