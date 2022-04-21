Watch: 9 Shocking Claims Johnny Depp Made About Amber Heard During Defamation Trial

The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber Heard — who divorced each other in 2017 — have been wielding accusations at one another for years. Now Depp is suing Heard, claiming that the actress defamed him and caused his movie career to suffer after she published a 2018 piece in the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Here are some of the most shocking claims Depp has made so far during his libel lawsuit against Heard.

1. Depp claims Heard or one of her friends defecated in their bed after an argument in which he said he was leaving her.



Depp claims he told Heard he was leaving her after an explosive argument they had over him being late to a dinner party, and that the actress reacted by punching him in the face repeatedly as he tried to leave — but that he eventually fled to his house in Hollywood Hills.

The next day, Depp said he wanted to return to the apartment to retrieve his belongings — because he knew Heard and her friends would be at Coachella — but his bodyguard Sean Bett told him it was a bad idea, and showed him a photo of feces on his bed, sent by his housekeeper.

“It was a photograph of the bed, our bed,” Depp said. “And on my side of the bed was human fecal matter. So I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there.”

“My initial response to that was — I mean, I laughed,” the actor added. “It was so outside, it was so bizarre, and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

Watch Below:

#JohnnyDepp spoke about when he received pictures of human fecal matter on his side of the bed. #AmberHeard allegedly blamed the dogs, but Depp alleges that it may have been Heard due to the size of the fecal matter#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/IVWymrE8n5 — ‎ ‎Oswaldo Royett (@oswaldosrm) April 21, 2022

2. Depp claims Heard threw bottles of vodka at him during an argument. Depp says his middle finger was severed by broken glass.

Depp testified that he and Heard had an argument in 2015 about a prenuptial agreement, which “would springboard into unpleasantness and arguments,” and that he would remove himself from the situation by locking himself in bathrooms.

At one point, Depp said he poured himself “two or three shots of vodka, my first taste of alcohol I had in a long time.”

“She came down to the bar and found me there and started screaming, ‘Oh, you’re drinking again, you’re a monster,'” he explained, adding that the actress then “hurled” a bottle of vodka at him, “and it went past my head.”

Heard then allegedly threw a second bottle at him, which Depp said “made contact” with his hand “and shattered everywhere.”

“I honestly didn’t feel the pain at first,” Depp recalled of the moment. “I felt heat, and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand. And then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed.”

Watch Below:

Johnny Depp now tells the story of what he says is #AmberHeard picking up a vodka bottle, throwing it at him and it taking the tip of his finger off. Heard denies this. #JohnnyDepp @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/tO4jIItboI — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 20, 2022

“I think that I went into some sort of — I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feel like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said.

“All these bones up here were crushed, and it looked like Vesuvius,” Depp said. “This part of my finger now is — because of not having use of the tip here, this is basically arthritis that kicks into the joint once that upper part of the finger’s mangled.”

Watch Below:

Depp shows jury his injured finger. He says he has no feeling in the upper part of his right, middle finger.

After Heard threw the bottle and severed his finger, Depp said Heard was yelling, "high-pitched constant attack of insults"#JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/zgaAYImJf6 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 20, 2022

3. Depp claims Heard put out a cigarette on his face.

After Heard allegedly threw the bottles of vodka at Depp, she then put a cigarette out on his face, Depp said.

“She stubbed [the cigarette] out on my face, on my cheek,” Depp recalled.

Watch Below:

Image of Johnny Depp in the hospital hours after Heard allegedly severed his finger and burned his face with a cigarette.#JohnnyDepp #DeppvHeard #DeppTrial #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/meeMX7J8kK — 8FLiX (@go8FLiX) April 20, 2022

4. Depp claims Heard shouted, “Stop hitting me, Johnny!” while he was standing 20 feet away from her.

The actor said he was standing “a good 20 feet away” from Heard while she was on the phone with someone, and that she began shouting “Stop hitting me, Johnny!” in her “best freaked out, upset voice.”

“I was 20 feet away, she was still sitting on the couch, and that’s when the screaming started,” Depp said. “‘Stop hitting me, Johnny!’ she’s screaming in her best freaked out, upset voice, high-pitched.”

At that point, Depp’s body guards Jerry Judge and Bett entered the room.

“She was quite surprised to see them,” Depp recalled. “She said, ‘That’s the last time you’ll ever hit me.’ And again, I’m a good 20 feet away, by the fridge. And then Jerry said, ‘Boss, I think we should just leave.’ Then we left.”

Watch Below:

This might be the most critical testimony of the Johnny Depp trial so far. pic.twitter.com/zgBLJ88cCs — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 20, 2022

5. Depp claims Heard “punched” him. An audio recording played during the defamation trial reveals Heard admitting to “hitting” Depp.

In the audio recording, Heard says to Depp: “I’m sorry that I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, I was not punching you,” to which Depp responds with, “Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched, when you fucking have a closed fist.”

“You didn’t get punched, you got hit,” Heard retorts in the recording. “I’m sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not fucking deck you. I fucking was hitting you. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you. I was hitting you.”

Heard then proceeds to call Depp a “baby,” and demands that he “grow the fuck up.”

“I’m not sitting here bitching about it, am I? You are,” she is heard saying. “That’s the difference between me and you. You’re a fucking baby. You are such a baby, grow the fuck up, Johnny.”

Watch Below:

BREAKING: Shock audio recording where Amber Heard admits hitting Johnny Depp, calls him a baby pic.twitter.com/l55XfWNMoN — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2022

6. Depp claims Heard has a “need for violence.”

Depp said the arguments were not meant to “help the relationship,” but rather, “to feed her need for conflict.”

“She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere, and the only thing I learned to do with it is exactly what I did as a child: retreat.”

The actor added that he stayed in the relationship because he thought he could find a way to make it work.

“I didn’t want to fail,” he explained. “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around, because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half, was not this opponent. It wasn’t my girl.”

“She had become my opponent,” Depp said.

Watch Below:

'She has a need for conflict, she has a need for violence' — Acknowledging the problems in his marriage with now ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said Wednesday he stayed in the relationship because he 'didn’t want to fail' pic.twitter.com/gJl54uJ9lc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2022

7. Depp claims Heard freaked out on him after he broke her “rules of routine” by removing his own boots rather than waiting for her to undress him.

“When I would come home from work, I would come in the house and she would sit me down on the couch and give me a glass of wine and take my boots off, and set them to the side,” Depp said. “I had never experienced anything like that in my life.”

“And it became a regular thing that she did,” the actor explained. “It was kind of routine. And I remember one night I came home from work, and I think she was on the phone or something — she was busy, doing something — so I sat down on the couch, and I took my boots off.”

After that, Depp said that Heard approached him “with this look on her face, and she just said, ‘What did you just do?'” and proclaimed, “No, no, no, that’s my job. That’s what I do. You don’t do that. I do that.”

“I did take pause, of course, at the fact that she was visibly shaken or upset that I had broken her rules of routine,” Depp said.

Watch Below:

Johnny Depp during his court hearing as he took the stand, Amber Heard developed a routine of bringing him a glass and taking of his boots and got visibly upset when he broke the routine. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/fMmhsyLy0t — AlAudhli العوذلي (@alaudhli) April 20, 2022

8. Depp claims Heard denied him his medication while he was going through withdrawals, resulting in him crying on the floor of his living room.

“The effects of the withdrawals were really coming on,” Depp recalled of the moment, adding that he had asked Heard for his medication.

“She looked at the clock and she said, ‘It’s not time.’ And I said, ‘No, no, you don’t understand. This is not about clocks and watches and things,'” Depp said. “I hate to have to admit this, but I believe that was about the lowest point in my life.”

“That was the lowest I’ve ever felt as a human being,” the actor continued, “Because I had to say, ‘Please, please may I have the meds, because it’s really kicking in,’ and she was adamant: ‘No, it’s not time. It’s not time.'”

Depp said the incident ended with him “rolling off the couch” onto the floor, “crying” as he tried to explain to Heard how “these withdrawals start to take over your body” — but to no avail.

“I was begging at that point for the meds, I found that I had sort of rolled off the couch, and I was sitting on the floor, crying,” Depp said. “Tears streaming down my face, begging another human being to please, please give me the meds to take this away. And she wouldn’t.”

Watch Below:

amber heard denied johnny depp his meds as he was going into withdrawal during his detox. he was begging and crying for her to give it to him but she wouldn’t. “that was about the lowest point in my life i’ve ever felt as a human being” #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/EWVxfyVuvN — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 20, 2022

9. Depp claims Heard would threaten suicide after arguments.

The actor said that Heard “had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor [in staying] — that’s also something that always lives in the back of your brain that you fear.”

“Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying and screaming, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m going to die.’ But you had to get out,” Depp explained.

“There were even a couple of times when I did escape — when I got to my house — and then five minutes later she would arrive in her nightgown screaming in the parking lot in front of my house,” he added. “It was ludicrous. It was out of control. It was uncontrollable.”

Watch Below:

"Why did you stay with Ms.Heard ? I didn't wanna fail, I didn't wanna hurt anyone especially Ms.Heard, when my father left my mom she attempted to commit suicide and this visual lived in my head.

And Ms.Heard talked several times of committing suicide." -Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/mLGgrGxBOu — Sienna (@winonasrider) April 20, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.