Johnny Depp Performs for a Second Time in U.K. Ahead of Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict

Actor Johnny Depp performed for a second time in the U.K. alongside rocker Jeff Beck on Monday night, while his trial against actress Amber Heard broke for a jury deliberation.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star joined his friend and collaborator Jeff Beck for a performance in London. The two also performed together on Sunday night in Sheffield.

“He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago, and we haven’t stopped laughing since,” Beck said moments before introducing Depp to the stage. “We kept it quiet for obvious reasons, but here he is, my good mate.”

Jeff Beck introducing Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall ♥️ “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since” pic.twitter.com/JhHAMvAEcR — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 30, 2022

The performances come after Friday’s closing arguments for his defamation case against his ex-wife, who he is suing for $50 million, claiming a 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

The Aquaman actress is countersuing for $100 million.

Both Depp and Heard have accused each other of domestic violence during the trial, making shocking claims, and captivating viewers across the world.

On the witness stand, Depp alleged that Heard had defecated in his bed, physically assaulted him, thrown bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Meanwhile, Heard has alleged that she was physically attacked by Depp, and testified that the Blow actor had performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine, among other claims.

