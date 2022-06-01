Netflix CEO’s Wife, Billionaire Heiress Back ‘Abolish the Police’ Candidate for L.A. Council

Patty Quillin, the wife of Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, has joined billionaire heiress Liz Simons in backing Eunisses Hernandez, a radical left-wing candidate for Los Angeles City Council’s 1st District who wants to “abolish the police.”

Hernandez has tweeted her opposition to police since long before the murder of George Floyd by police in May 2020. She reiterated her demand to “abolish the police” in 2021.

The police were created to perpetuate the #JimCrowEra abolish the force that kills our black and brown kids on the daily #DeborahDanner — Eunisses (@EunissesH) October 22, 2016

When we say abolish the police we mean replace it with this. https://t.co/8gmHkDLthV — Eunisses (@EunissesH) April 13, 2021

Abolish the police. — Eunisses (@EunissesH) April 13, 2021

We can do better. Invest in community, invest in life affirming responses to crises and harm. — Eunisses (@EunissesH) April 13, 2021

Hernandez is challenging incumbent Democrat Gil Cedillo. The 1st District includes neighborhoods north and west of downtown L.A., including Dodger Stadium.

The Daily Mail (UK) reported on Tuesday:

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting’s wife and billionaire heiress Liz Simons are backing a woke L.A. City Council candidate who wants to abolish the police, despite living in a completely different part of the state. Patty Quillin, Hasting’s philanthropic wife and Simons both live nearer San Francisco than they do L.A. Quillin and Reed live in Santa Cruz, whereas Simons lives in the affluent Silicon Valley suburb Atherton. They paid $85,000 for part of the campaign for Eunisses Hernandez to win the city council election in District One of Los Angeles City Council One.

Hernandez’s position on abolishing the police is a liability in this year’s election. She retweeted an attempt to defend her against mailings targeting her position on police, and supporting her incumbent opponent:

An observation about today's anti @EunissesH mail call: Assuming Eunisses single-handedly had the power to abolish the LAPD by not replacing the 500 officers who retire each year, it would take 19.4 YEARS to bring the LAPD ranks from 9,700 down to zero. pic.twitter.com/NrnNcmEiLE — Todd Munson (@themunson) June 1, 2022

Crime is a major issue in this year’s local government elections in Los Angeles, along with homelessness, which city leaders have failed to prevent or solve.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.