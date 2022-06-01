Netflix CEO’s Wife, Billionaire Heiress Back ‘Abolish the Police’ Candidate for L.A. Council

Eunisses Hernandez (Twitter)
Joel B. Pollak

Patty Quillin, the wife of Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, has joined billionaire heiress Liz Simons in backing Eunisses Hernandez, a radical left-wing candidate for Los Angeles City Council’s 1st District who wants to “abolish the police.”

Hernandez has tweeted her opposition to police since long before the murder of George Floyd by police in May 2020. She reiterated her demand to “abolish the police” in 2021.

Hernandez is challenging incumbent Democrat Gil Cedillo. The 1st District includes neighborhoods north and west of downtown L.A., including Dodger Stadium.

The Daily Mail (UK) reported on Tuesday:

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting’s wife and billionaire heiress Liz Simons are backing a woke L.A. City Council candidate who wants to abolish the police, despite living in a completely different part of the state.

Patty Quillin, Hasting’s philanthropic wife and Simons both live nearer San Francisco than they do L.A. Quillin and Reed live in Santa Cruz, whereas Simons lives in the affluent Silicon Valley suburb Atherton.

They paid $85,000 for part of the campaign for Eunisses Hernandez to win the city council election in District One of Los Angeles City Council One.

Hernandez’s position on abolishing the police is a liability in this year’s election. She retweeted an attempt to defend her against mailings targeting her position on police, and supporting her incumbent opponent:

Crime is a major issue in this year’s local government elections in Los Angeles, along with homelessness, which city leaders have failed to prevent or solve.

