Discovery+ Debuts Show Following Teenage Drag Queens

Discovery+ debuted a series executive produced by model and TV mogul Tyra Banks that follows five teenage boys and their journey into the world of drag queens.

Generation Drag, is a six-episode series exploring the drag queen journeys of five 12 to 15-year-old boys. The show will follow the teens and their families as they enter the world of drag as adult drag queens help groom them for their own big drag queen show.

The series begins with a focus on 12-year-old Vinny who proudly displays his collection of multi-colored wigs and tells viewers that when he first donned one of them, he though, “This is me and you better like it.”

Vinny goes on to claim that he has known he is gay since he was seven and he describes himself as “sassy, flamboyant, and fun.”

Vinny also laments over the disapproving stares he sometimes gets in public. “I like the attention. It’s good to be seen,” he says. “But there are times when I don’t want to be seen in the wrong way. Just the slight tiny look is what can easily throw off the fun I have.”

Watch below:

The series follows all five teens and their families, and especially focuses on how the child’s parents have dealt with the transgender, gay, and drag queen issues their boys have gravitated toward.

The official trailer for the series shows the kids traveling to Denver where they are doted on and encouraged by parents and adult drag queen performers.

Watch below:

The final episode ends as the teens perform at the annual “Dragutante” event held in Denver, Colorado.

Dragutante is an annual event that has been exposing kids as young as 12 to the life of drag queen performances since 2017. The event is sponsored by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the ICRME – Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire.

All six episodes started streaming on Discovery+ on June 1.

