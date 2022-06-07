Dave Chappelle to Donate Buffalo, NY Proceeds to Tops Mass Shooting Victims’ Families

Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating proceeds from his show in Buffalo, New York, to the families of victims killed in the mass shooting at Tops Supermarket on May 14.

Chappelle booked a last-minute comedy show in Buffalo, where he announced that all proceeds from the event will be donated to the families of the mass shooting victims in the city, according to a report by ABC 7.

At the end of his set, the comedian added that he had invited the victims’ family members to his show, and that they were in the audience. The show was held at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

“He said — and I’m paraphrasing — ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,'” Kevin Sweeney, director of marketing and communications for Shea’s Performing Arts Center, told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Those who attended the comedy show reportedly said that the event was “a very emotional, yet funny night,” and “on point,” as well as “seriously inspiring.”

On May 14, ten people were killed, and three were wounded, in a mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. Later that day, during a press conference, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said the “shooter traveled hours from outside this community” to carry out attack.

Buffalo police chief Joseph Gramaglia described the suspect as “an 18-year-old white male,” adding that the attacker was wearing a tactical helmet and “a camera, that he was livestreaming what he was doing.”

This is not the first time Chappelle has donated proceeds from one of his events to victims of a mass shooting.

In 2019, Chappelle hosted a benefit in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that saw 10 people killed and more than two dozen injured.

