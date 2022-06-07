Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey asked the media on Tuesday to restrain their sensational coverage of mass shootings.

“We need to restrain sensationalized media coverage,” he said from the podium of the White House press briefing room.

McConaughey’s remark echoes the voice of many media critics who believe that sensational media coverage of deranged lone gunmen who commit mass shootings only encourages others to seek similar or greater notoriety.

The Oscar-winning actor delivered a list of several items of concern after meeting with President Joe Biden on gun control.

“We need to restore our family values, we need to restore our American values,” he said.

But McConaughey’s bigger message was a demand for more gun control laws, claiming they were part of the “middle ground” where the majority of Americans stood.

His call for more legislation included more background checks, a minimum age to purchase AR-15 rifles, and a waiting period to acquire them.

“These are reasonable practical, tactical, regulations to our nations, states, communities, schools, and homes,” he said.

He called for political leaders to stop “counter-punchin'” on the opposite party and find a “middle ground” on gun control issues.

“We got [tp] take a sober, humble, and honest look in the mirror and rebrand ourselves on what we truly value,” he said.