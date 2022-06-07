Matthew McConaughey Has Used 18 Guns in 11 Movies over 25 Years

Matthew McConaughey, who delivered a passionate plea for new gun control legislation in an address at the White House briefing room on Tuesday, has used 18 guns in 11 movies over 25 years, according to the Internet Movie Firearms Database.

The database cites McConaughey’s use of the following weapons in the following films:

Single Action Army Revolver (Lone Star, The Newton Boys, Free State of Jones)

Browning Auto-5 semiautomatic shotgun (The Newton Boys)

M1911A1 semiautomatic pistol (U-571)

Thompson M1928A1 submachine gun (U-571)

Mossberg 500 shotgun (Reign of Fire)

Ultimax 100 light machine gun (Reign of Fire)

Browning Hi-Power semiautomatic pistol (Sahara)

AKM assault rifle (Sahara)

AK-47 assault rifle (Sahara)

Smith & Wesson 659 semiautomatic pistol (The Lincoln Lawyer)

Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol (Killer Joe)

Colt MK IV Series 70 semiautomatic pistol (Mud)

Remington Model 1100 semiautomatic shotgun (Mud)

Beretta 92FS semiautomatic pistol (The Dallas Buyers Club)

Winchester Model 1912 pump-action shotgun ( The Dallas Buyers Club )

) Colt 1860 Army revolver (Free State of Jones)

12 Gauge Double Barreled Shotgun (Free State of Jones)

Heckler & Koch USP Compact semiautomatic pistol (The Gentlemen)

He has also used several weapons — the Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol, the AKM assault rifle, and the SIG-Sauer P226 semiautomatic pistol — on television’s True Detective, a series in which he is also credited as an executive producer.

McConaughey was visibly moved by the loss of life in his home town of Uvalde, Texas, last month, in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old in a shooting in an elementary school.

Amid support for a variety of gun control proposals, McConaughey did not call for more caution about the depiction of firearms in Hollywood movies or Silicon Valley video games.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.