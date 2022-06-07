Universal’s Raunchy Gay Rom-Com Star Billy Eichner Calls Out ‘Very Homophobic’ Hollywood

Gay comedian Billy Eichner has slammed Hollywood as “hypocritical” and “very homophobic underneath the surface” while simultaneously plugging his raunchy, LGBTQ-themed romantic comedy Bros, which Universal will release this year.

Speaking to Page Six at the recent MTV Movie and TV Awards, Billy Eichner said Hollywood’s liberal image is only skin deep.

“Hollywood has often been very accepting on the surface but very homophobic underneath the surface and very hypocritical,” he said. “And a lot of decisions have been made based on fear — fears that I think are often irrational — and yet, people were scared.”

Those fears, Eichner said, are “based around what they think the mainstream audience would or would not accept,” which is “pretty infuriating when you think about it.”

Eichner didn’t explain why a supposedly homophobic industry would release his gay comedy Bros. The movie’s red-band trailer features raunchy gay sex scenes and a sequence in which young children celebrate “bottom dad.”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language and sexual scenes):

The movie tells the story of a podcaster (Eichner) who is asked to write a screenplay for a mainstream gay romantic comedy.

“There’s a real hunger for stories like this,’ Eichner told Page Six. “Even on social media, which can be a little mean and snarky sometimes, people were generally really positive and excited about it [the trailer] and sharing it with their friends.”

He added: “We’re going to need everyone to rally behind it so that they make more movies like this.”

Despite Eichner’s claim that Hollywood is homophobic, major studios are releasing a deluge of gay-themed titles. In addition to Universal’s Bros, Disney’s Hulu recently started streaming Fire Island while Netflix has released numerous gay-themed movies and series, including The Prom, The Power of the Dog, and The Boys in the Band.

