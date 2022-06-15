Actress Patricia Heaton Blasts Disney for Replacing Tim Allen with Chris Evans in ‘LightYear’: ‘Completely Castrated’ the Character

Actress Patricia Heaton blasted Disney-Pixar over its decision to replace actor Tim Allen with actor Chris Evans in the animated children’s movie LightYear, asking “Why would they completely castrate” the Buzz Lightyear character?

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns,” Heaton tweeted on Tuesday.

“Tim IS Buzz!” the actress added. “Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”

In a follow-up tweet, Heaton wrote, “Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story – but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what [Tim Allen] created.”

“Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?” the Everybody Loves Raymond actress added, along with the hashtag, “Stupid Hollywood Decisions.”

Pixar’s upcoming children’s film has reportedly been banned in Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — as well as Malaysia — over a scene featuring a gay kiss.

The same-sex kiss, which was initially cut from the film, was restored after LGBTQIA2S+ employees and their allies complained that Disney executives had censored “overtly gay affection” in the company’s films.

The outrage from a woke mob at Pixar Animation Studios was part of a larger protest against Disney’s initial silence in response to a Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teachers from talking to children about sexuality and transgenderism in kindergarten through third grade.

After the Walt Disney Co. faced the wrath of left-wing activists, Disney CEO Bob Chapek caved to the woke mob and announced that the company is pledging $5 million toward LGBTQ groups in response to Florida’s anti-grooming legislation.

Additionally, the groveling Disney CEO also promised to launch as task force to make more LGBTQIA2S+ content for children and families.

