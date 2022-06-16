Tom Hanks Screams at Fans Who Knocked over Wife Rita Wilson: ‘Back the F**k Off’

Joe Biden-Kamala Harris backer and actor Tom Hanks was caught on camara shouting “Back the fuck off!” at overzealous fans who rushed him and his wife Rita Wilson, who lost her footing while walking away from the crowd in New York City.

“Back the fuck off!” Hanks shouted at the crowd of fans and paparazzi, causing them to stop in their tracks, a video posted to TMZ shows. “knocking over my wife?” the actor asked after a brief pause, before turning around and getting into a waiting vehicle.

Watch Below:

When a fan nearly knocked #RitaWilson to the ground, #TomHanks rushed to her rescue — and let the crowd KNOW they'd crossed a line. https://t.co/6BKWQ2vfuP pic.twitter.com/WZHOhCu5tq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2022

Hanks and Wilson were reportedly leaving a restaurant in New York City, when they were bombarded by an aggressive crowd.

After losing her footing, Wilson shouted, “Stop it!” and put her hands up, causing her husband to react.

As members of the crowd began to apologize, the Cast Away star did not respond, and instead continued on his way.

The shouting incident arrives amid alleged concerns about Hanks’ health, after the actor seemed unable to control shaking in his arm during a promotional event earlier this month, reports Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, Hanks returned to his roots in comedy by narrating a new commercial — created by the Biden Inaugural Committee — touting the alleged accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration in its first year.

“We are stronger than we were a year ago today,” the actor declared in the video, neglecting to mention soaring inflation, record illegal crossings at the southern border, and President Joe Biden’s broken promise to “shut down this virus.”

Watch Below:

And the situation hasn’t gotten any better under Biden’s second year in office, as Americans find themselves facing additional crises, such as crime running, baby formula shortages, a looming tampon shortage, an emerging recession, brown-outs in major cities, and record-setting inflation.

Meanwhile, U.S. gas prices are averaging over $5.00 per gallon, and American families are getting hit with much higher prices at the grocery store.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.