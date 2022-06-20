Jennifer Lopez Introduces Teen Daughter as ‘They’ and ‘Them’

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez recently introduced her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, using gender-neutral pronouns at a public event, joining the wave of celebrities to have adopted the trend.

Performing at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Lopez routinely referred to her daughter as “they” and “them.”

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” Lopez said. “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey.”

“They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me,” she added.

Wearing a hot pink blouse and shorts topped with a black LA Dodgers hat, Emme performed a rendition of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” alongside her mother.

Lopez shares Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

It remains unknown if Emme identifies as non-binary or if Lopez simply used the pronouns to build mystery around the secret performer or out of a genuine attempt to avoid gender-specific pronouns due to political correctness.

The trend of celebrities referring to their kids by their preferred pronouns quasi-began in 2014 when celebrity power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie publicly treated their five-year-old daughter as a boy after she insisted they see her as such. According to various leftist sites, including The Advocate, the now-divorced couple reportedly supported their eight-year-old daughter Shiloh’s “decision” to both wear suits and be referred to by the name “John.”

As far back as 2008, when Shiloh stood at age two, Pitt told Oprah that she insisted on being called “John.” His words were echoed in 2010 when Angelina Jolie told Vanity Fair “[Shiloh] wants to be a boy, so we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Actress Charlize Theron later took this to an extreme when she confessed to raising her then-seven-year-old adopted son as a girl ever since he was three.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Charlize told the Daily Mail. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” she continued. “They were born who they are, and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.”