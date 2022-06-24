Taylor Swift Rages over SCOTUS Abortion Ruling: Women ‘Stripped’ of Rights

Left-wing pop mega-star Taylor Swift has blasted the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, claiming the ruling has “stripped” women of the rights to their own body.

Taylor Swift, who endorsed Joe Biden’s 2020 bid for the White House, condemned the high court’s ruling in a tweet on Friday.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” she tweeted to her more than 90 million followers.

Swift was re-tweeting a similar condemnation from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who called the Supreme Court’s ruling “horrifying.”

Taylor Swift has increasingly embraced far-left-wing politics in recent years by repeatedly attacking then-President Donald Trump and advocating for the gender “non-binary.”

The singer has also targeted Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), trying unsuccessfully to defeat the senator in the 2018 midterm elections.

Swift is among the numerous celebrities to publicly condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Stars including Seth MacFarlane, Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer have taken their emotional meltdowns public.

