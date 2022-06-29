Left Attacks Actress Kimberly Elise for Praising ‘Roe v. Wade’ Overturn

Pro-life Hollywood star Kimberly Elise has been facing backlash on social media for praising the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sharing the photo of a sleeping black baby along with a Bible quote, Elise, who starred in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, posted on her Instagram: “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah!”

“Elise is entitled to her beliefs, but those beliefs should not be pushed onto others—especially when it is tied to oppressive legislation,” said the far-left racialist outlet The Root.

As of Wednesday, Elise’s name began trending on Twitter as various leftists trashed her for speaking out in favor of the unborn.

Remember how we looked at Kimberly Elise as the goofy chick in Set it Off well she's looking like that today🏽‍♂️ #RoeVsWade — IG: @Vstylez (@Vstylez) June 29, 2022

It's always disappointing when beloved Black celebrities (like Kimberly Elise) let us know they're problematic. But I'm never shocked, because Black folks have conservative politics much more often than we'd like to admit. Disappointed, but not surprised. https://t.co/335ywcqF8z — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) June 29, 2022

not kimberly elise 😭😭😭 — James III (@James3rdComedy) June 29, 2022

In general, I really try to avoid the obnoxious “are y’all ReAlLy surprised 🙄” posts. So please understand that I’m not taking that tone when I say: I GENUINELY thought we were all on the same page about Kimberly Elise ages ago. — Shannon Miller (@ShannonL_Miller) June 29, 2022

To be honest I don’t even know who Kimberly Elise is 🏻‍♂️ I’m tired of people like her imposing their religious beliefs on other ppl though. If you’re not OK with abortion then don’t have one. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise is totally entitled to her opinion even though I strongly disagree. But these Diary of A Mad Black Woman-Charles jokes are funny as fuckkkkkkk 😂😂😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 29, 2022

I'll be honest, I forgot Kimberly Elise *existed* until just now ‍♂️ — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise was always the weakest link… pic.twitter.com/3uVidTztWx — Andrew LaSane (@laptop_lasane) June 29, 2022

KIMBERLY ELISE NOT YOU :(((((( — Tiffany VAXXquez 🇵🇷 (@filmiliarface) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise has been a religious fundamentalist for a minute now. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise has been a working actress since her role in F. Gary Gray’s crime thriller Set it Off alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. She has been featured in John Q, The Great Debaters, and Ad Astra. She is also a four-time NAACP image award recipient.

In an Instagram post last year, Elise talked about her journey as a Christian, from her baptism at age 16 to her rededication to Christ in 2019.

“Though I didn’t always make the best choices over all these years, the Holy Spirit kept a hedge of protection around me to keep me from falling too, too far astray,” she said. “And God continuously blessed me greatly in spite of my errors.”

“I very consciously rededicated and gave my life to Jesus in 2019 and haven’t looked back. Since that time, the Holy Spirit has done a fast and deep work on me – I had a lot of catching up to do!” she added.