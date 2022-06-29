Left Attacks Actress Kimberly Elise for Praising ‘Roe v. Wade’ Overturn

Pro-life Hollywood star Kimberly Elise has been facing backlash on social media for praising the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sharing the photo of a sleeping black baby along with a Bible quote, Elise, who starred in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, posted on her Instagram: “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah!”

“Elise is entitled to her beliefs, but those beliefs should not be pushed onto others—especially when it is tied to oppressive legislation,” said the far-left racialist outlet The Root.

As of Wednesday, Elise’s name began trending on Twitter as various leftists trashed her for speaking out in favor of the unborn.

Kimberly Elise has been a working actress since her role in F. Gary Gray’s crime thriller Set it Off alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. She has been featured in John Q, The Great Debaters, and Ad Astra. She is also a four-time NAACP image award recipient.

In an Instagram post last year, Elise talked about her journey as a Christian, from her baptism at age 16 to her rededication to Christ in 2019.

“Though I didn’t always make the best choices over all these years, the Holy Spirit kept a hedge of protection around me to keep me from falling too, too far astray,” she said. “And God continuously blessed me greatly in spite of my errors.”

“I very consciously rededicated and gave my life to Jesus in 2019 and haven’t looked back. Since that time, the Holy Spirit has done a fast and deep work on me – I had a lot of catching up to do!” she added.

