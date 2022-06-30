‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Praises Mom Uma Thurman for Having an Abortion

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Maya Hawke declared “fuck the Supreme Court” during an appearance this week on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 23-year-old Hollywood star also praised her mother, actress Uma Thurman, for having had an abortion decades ago.

Maya Hawke, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, blasted the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, claiming it will cause women to “lose their lives and be unsafe.”

“Wealthy people will always be able to get abortions,” she said, “but so many people because of this ruling, this like week will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And, um, I just wanted to say that, like, you know, fuck the Supreme Court.”

Watch below:

Fallon voiced approval of her obscenity — which NBC bleeped out — prompting the actress to repeat it to loud applause from the studio audience.

“I can say fuck the Supreme Court?” she asked. “Yeah, fuck the Supreme Court!”

Earlier in the show, Hawke spoke about her mother Uma Thurman’s recent op-ed in The Washington Post in which the Kill Bill star revealed that she had an abortion decades ago.

“My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about, her abortion that she got when she was really young,” Hawke said.

“About how, if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist. And how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed had she hadn’t had access to safe and legal healthcare, fundamental healthcare.”

Back in November, Maya Hawke posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she spread her legs to reveal her underwear that appeared to be stained with blood.

