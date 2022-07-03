Travis Scott’s First Public Gig in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy Gets Canceled

Rapper Travis Scott and his fans are going to have to wait a little longer to be publicly reunited as his first festival appearance since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy has been canceled.

Organizers of the Day N Vegas event announced Friday the highly anticipated show has been abandoned due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.”

The festival did not outline further what led to the cancelation, but it did confirm “the refund process will begin immediately.”

The Nevada-based festival was set to take place over the Labor Day weekend of September 2-4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Day N Vegas (@daynvegas)

Scott’s performance at Day N Vegas would have marked his return to public life after the Houston Astroworld festival last year, which saw 10 people killed and many more harmed after a deadly crowd surge during Scott’s set, as Breitbart News reported.

A class action court filing from May claims some 4,900 people were injured at Astroworld, 732 of which were “severely” injured and required extensive medical treatment.

Nearly 400 lawsuits have been separately filed over injuries and deaths including many against Live Nation and Scott.

After the incident, Scott shared a statement in which he expressed his “devastation” over the turn of events.

Rapper Travis Scott’s lawyer says his client “did not know what was going on” at Astroworld Music Festival last week in Houston, Texas, where at least nine concertgoers were killed due to a crowd surge during his performance. https://t.co/NzUdW7Acp5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 13, 2021

The “Highest in the Room” rapper had been keeping a low profile in the intervening months, performing at a handful of private gigs.

These have included a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17, and a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

The rapper made his first TV appearance since Astroworld when he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May.