Actress Jessica Chastain: Happy ‘Independence’ Day From Me and My Reproductive Rights

Actress Jessica Chastain took to social media on the Fourth of July to proclaim, “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” and shared a photo of herself holding up two middle fingers.

The Zero Dark Thirty star was commenting on the U.S. Supreme Court recently overruling Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning abortion laws to state legislatures.

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022

Jessica Chastain is one of the many celebrities having a public meltdown over the reality that women may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America.

This is not the first time the actress has behaved in an untoward manner.

In 2019, the actress attacked pro-life legislation again, vowing now not to work in states where a pro-life bill becomes a law.

#XMen stars @jes_chastain and @SophieT tell Sky News they have signed a letter, along with dozens of other celebrities vowing to boycott working in US states with strict abortion laws. Get more on this story here: https://t.co/2NFRsdkzyV pic.twitter.com/sI2zk7nIF3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 29, 2019

Earlier this year, Chastain went on a rant about so-called “bigoted legislation” passing across the country — an apparent nod to Florida’s anti-child grooming bill — during her acceptance speech for winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

In 2020, the actress expressed her support for the removal of the bronze statue of Teddy Roosevelt that has stood outside New York City’s American Museum of Natural History since 1940, declaring, “Out with the old… in with the BETTER.”

In 2018, Chastain joined left-wing activist organizations Planned Parenthood and NARAL to push an anti-Brett Kavanaugh “walkout” in solidarity with his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.