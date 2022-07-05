Grammy Winner Macy Gray Calls Out Trans Hysteria: Surgery Doesn’t Make You a Woman

R&B singer Macy Gray says “just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman.” She added that people shouldn’t “be called transphobic just because you don’t agree.”

“I will say this — and everybody’s gonna hate me — but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman,” Gray said on the Fox Nation show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that." Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

Morgan asked Macy Gray to confirm she believes in what she said.

“I know that for a fact,” Gray said. “Like, if you want me to call you ‘her,’ I will because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman.”

The “I try” crooner explained that growing up as a girl is part of becoming a woman.

“What … women go through just a completely unique experience and surgery or, you know, finding yourself doesn’t doesn’t change that,” Gray said. “You know, being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know, and you can’t, you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

Morgan brought up the trashing Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has taken on social media and elsewhere because she took a stand on the transgender issue, concluding women are unique and should be valued and protected as such.

Macy Gray doesn’t appear to be too worried about push back for expressing similar beliefs.

“But it’s the truth,” Gray said. “I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. I just know there’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is, you know what I mean?”

