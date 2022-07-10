Rapper Young Thug’s Nephew Charged with Murdering Girlfriend

Fardereen Deonta Grier, a nephew of rapper Young Thug, has been arrested in an Atlanta suburb and charged with murdering his girlfriend.

Police in East Point, Georgia, were called to a home in their jurisdiction to find Grier crying and his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, lying in a pool of blood outside the front door of the home, according to TMZ.

East Point PD spokesman Allyn Glover told TMZ that Grier told officers that he was Young Thug’s nephew, son of the rapper’s oldest sister, and that he and the victim were accosted by two armed men, one of whom shot her.

However, after further questioning, the police say Grier told them he was arguing with Fitzpatrick and shot her in the face, killing her.

The rapper’s people have confirmed to the police that Grier is Young Thug’s nephew.

Grier has been arrested and charged with murder.

Young Thug is himself still in jail pending the outcome of RICO charges that were filed against him in May.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested with 28 others, charged with street gang offenses, and is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

The long jail stay is somewhat unusual, but county prosecutors convinced a judge that if the rapper and his alleged gang affiliates were released, they may intimidate or harm witnesses in the case against them.

The RICO case is not set to go to trial until January of next year.

