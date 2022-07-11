Hollywood Elites and George Soros Funding Stacey Abrams’ Latest Bid to Unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Hollywood elites including Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Hanks are helping to bankroll Stacey Abrams’ latest bid to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Her efforts have also received sizable donations from an organization affiliated with George Soros.

Other Hollywood celebrities who have donated to Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Inc., PAC include Barbra Streisand, Bryan Cranston, Ed Helms, and Lance Bass.

The donations were disclosed in a recent public filing for One Georgia, which reported more than $12 million in fundraising for the two-month period ending June 30.

Overall, Abrams reportedly outpaced Kemp in terms of fundraising for the period, bringing in more than three times his amount thanks to big-ticket liberal donors from out of state.

George Soros’ Democracy PAC gave a total of $2.5 million to Abrams for the period. Silicon Valley progressive activist Karla Jurvetson donated an equivalent sum, while Florida-based Democrat mega-donor Donald Sussman forked over $1 million.

Melinda Gates donated $200,000 to the candidate.

Among the Hollywood elites funding Abrams are a slew of studio heads and talent agency big shots. Bad Robot founder J.J. Abrams gave $50,000 while, Disney’s Dana Walden and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel donated several thousand dollars each.

NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and CAA’s Bryan Lourd also dropped a few thousand on Abrams. Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre donated $25,o00.

Leonardo DiCaprio also gave $25,000 while Steven Spielberg forked over $50,000. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson gave $5,000 each.

