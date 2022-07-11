Singer Macy Gray Says She’s ‘Still Trying to Recover’ from the Trauma 2020 Caused

R&B singer Macy Gray says that America has left her “traumatized” following the events that unfolded in 2020, in which Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd died.

“When that video appeared, I just thought about [Arbery’s] mother. They kept showing that clip over and over. I just thought, ‘What if she’s watching?'” Gray told Fox News Digital of a graphic video of Ahmaud Arbery’s death that had circulated online.

“This is something you don’t hear about — those that get left behind,” the singer continued. “These are parents that have to live with that pain, a pain that never goes away. And you can’t fix it. You can’t take away that pain from a mother who lost her son or daughter through murder.”

Gray added that the events of 2020 made her want to “do something,” so she teamed up with her two friends, Charyn Harris and Grace Blake, to launch Mygood, a nonprofit organization that seeks to help families who have lost loved ones to police.

The singer said “you can make some things easier, like helping financially with funerals. And the biggest request we receive is mental health resources. They all want someone to talk to, but they don’t know where to go.”

“It honestly became unbearable,” Gray said of the stories she heard from families through the foundation. “I had to take a break.”

“And look, I’m all for police. We’re not anti-police at all,” Gray insisted. “But you still have a mother, a father, sister, brother, son, daughter, who will never be the same because of this — and every time my son goes out, I get worried sick. He’s 26 and can handle himself. But after you hear these stories, you can’t help but wonder. And worry.”

The singer added that her new album “The Reset” has a song on it, titled, “PTSD,” in which she describes how the events of 2020 in America have left her “traumatized.”

“It’s about what’s going on in the world and what it did to everybody mentally,” Gray said. “I know everybody’s a little messed up after all that.”

“We still have the residue of it with January 6 and all the politics that are still happening, everything that our last regime left behind,” the singer added. “All of this has been dropped on us. We’re still trying to recover.”

Gray's comments claiming that America has left her "traumatized"

