Singer Macy Gray Pushes Back Against ‘Transphobic’ Accusations: ‘I Don’t Know What It Means to Be a Trans Woman’

R&B singer Macy Gray is being accused of “transphobia” after saying “just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman.” The singer responded to the attacks, tweeting that she was simply defining the word “women.”

“I wasn’t defining trans women. Just women. Because I know what it means to be one. I don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and never said I did. But that goes both ways,” Gray wrote in a since deleted tweet, according to a report by Fox News.

Gray came under fire Monday after telling Piers Morgan that a woman is “a human being with boobs — and a vagina.”

“I will say this — and everybody’s going to hate me — but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make a woman. Sorry,” Gray added. “I know that for a fact.”

Watch Below:

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that." Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

“If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery,” the singer continued.

“Women go through just a completely unique experience. And surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, and you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman,” Gray affirmed.

After Morgan pointed out that she might get called “transphobic” for saying these things, the singer said, “But it’s the truth, and I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree.”

“There’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is,” she added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Gray said that she has “nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community, and have been a supporter since day one.”

“My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood,” the singer added. “I don’t hate anyone. I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”

Transgender and left-wing activists called Gray “ignorant,” “transphobic,” and a “TERF” (transgender-exclusionary radical feminist), which refers to feminists who do not include biological men who think they are women in their women’s rights advocacy.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.