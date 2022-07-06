Macy Gray Sends Message to Trans Mob ‘Threatening’ Her: ‘F**k Off’

R&B singer Macy Gray reacted to the woke transgender mob threatening her over saying that men cannot get a surgery to become a woman, proclaiming, “be whatever you wanna be, and f**k off.”

“all of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names — just [because] I said something you don’t agree with — be whatever you wanna be, and [fuck] off,” Gray tweeted on Wednesday.

On Monday, the singer told Piers Morgan, “just because you go change your parts doesn’t make a woman.”

“If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery,” Gray added.

Watch Below:

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that." Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

“Women go through just a completely unique experience. And surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, and you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman,” the singer affirmed.

After Morgan pointed out that she would likely be called “transphobic” for making such comments, Gray argued “But it’s the truth, and I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree.”

After the interview, Morgan’s prediction came to fruition, as the singer fell under attack by transgender activists, who called her “ignorant,” “transphobic,” and a “TERF” (transgender-exclusionary radical feminist), which refers to feminists who do not include biological men who think they are women in their women’s rights advocacy.

Gray defended herself in a since-deleted tweet, in which she explained, “I wasn’t defining trans women. Just women. Because I know what it means to be one.”

“I don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and never said I did. But that goes both ways,” she added.

But after the attacks continued, Gray hit back again with her message telling the woke mob to “fuck off” — a statement that has not been deleted as of this story’s publishing.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.