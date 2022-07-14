Hillary and Chelsea Clinton ‘Gutsy’ Women Apple Series to Feature Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion

July 14 (UPI) — Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, will launch their own Apple TV+ docuseries in September.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Gutsy, a new series featuring Hillary Clinton, a former first lady and U.S. Secretary of State, and Chelsea Clinton, a writer and global health advocate, will premiere Sept. 9.

Gutsy is based on the Clintons’ book The Book of Gutsy Women. The new series will follow the pair as they speak with the gutsy women who inspire them, including pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes.

The Clintons will interview Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and other women.

In addition, the show will highlight the Clintons’ mother-daughter bond and the multi-generational way they approach the issues highlighted in each episode.

Gutsy hails from HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC. The Clintons executive produce with Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner.