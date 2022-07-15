Jamie Lee Curtis Accused of ‘Blatant Racism’ After Saying Actress Ana de Armas Looked ‘Unsophisticated’

Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis, a gun control pusher, who backed Joe Biden in 2020, is facing backlash on social media after saying that she assumed actress Ana de Armas — who hails from Cuba — was “an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” who had “just arrived” in the United States when they first met on set in 2019.

“Do white people just not notice it when they’re being racist? Shame on Jamie Lee Curtis!” one Twitter user exclaimed. “‘I assumed since she was from Cuba that she was inexperienced and unsophisticated’???? That’s the definition of racism & white supremacy!”

“Jamie Lee Curtis exposing her blatant racism,” another reacted of the actress’ comments.

Jamie Lee Curtis really showed her white savior complex, for the poor little Latina from Cuba, with her whole fucking chest when talking about Ana de Armas. Imagine having the audacity to say something like this? In this economy? It's baffling…🙈 https://t.co/UN6VNR1daZ — Lyra Hale 🔜 SDCC (@TheAltSource) July 13, 2022

“This is a perfect example of the subtle racism that American liberals are all about,” another wrote. “Jamie Lee Curtis assumed that someone who comes straight from Cuba would be ‘unsophisticated’.”

Another Twitter used said that “given how [Curtis] is so progressive on trans issues it is disappointing with her racism and xenophobic prejudice.”

“Y’all, Latino/a/e/xs are allowed to be mad that Jamie Lee Curtis was casually racist towards Ana De Armas,” another tweeted. “We are allowed to express our disappointment in Jamie and complain about how staggeringly commonplace all of this is. You don’t get to be mad that we are offended by racism.”

“I analyzed the harmfulness of the casual racism of Jamie Lee Curtis’ remarks on her first impressions of Ana De Armas – a situation all too common for most Latinos,” another Twitter user declared.

“Shutting up is free,” another Twitter user advised, adding, “I will never understand why celebrities continue to insist on being casually racist out loud.”

I will never understand why celebrities continue to insist on being casually racist out loud. Shutting up is free. https://t.co/dNAmssjvHv — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 13, 2022

In a recent interview with Elle, Curtis admitted that she “assumed” the No Time to Die star “had just arrived” to the U.S. when she first met the actress on the set of Knives Out in 2019.

“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman,” Curtis said, adding, “She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe.”

