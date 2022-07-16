Climate Change Hardliner Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Yacht in Saint-Tropez

Actor, Democrat Party backer, and climate change alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio is expanding his carbon footprint (again), doing one of his favorite things: hanging out on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France.

DiCaprio was seen on a yacht, as he “enjoys his off-season,” according to a report by Page Six.

The actor and carbon dioxide-pumping superyacht enthusiast, however, also appears to enjoy lecturing the public about environmental issues.

Earlier this year, Leonardo DiCaprio claimed that planet Earth has “literally” nine years left on its “ticking clock,” and that “we should not have any elected leaders, on a state level, on a city level, or a national level that don’t listen to science.”

But while the Titanic star warns of doomsday, he is also flying across the globe on gas-guzzling private jets.

In 2016, for example, just days after he DiCaprio told Charlie Rose that climate change is “the biggest problem that mankind has ever had to face,” he flew on a private jet to the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Davos, Switzerland to denounce the “greed” of the energy industry.

In January, DiCaprio was spotted with his 24-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone leaving Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s yacht for their New Year’s break in St. Barts.

The Catch Me if You Can star has also falsely claimed that the U.S. “the largest polluters in the world” per capita. The claim, however, is false, as Qatar is listed as the number one emitter of CO2 in the world, per capita, according to data from Worldometer.

