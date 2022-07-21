Actress Alicia Silverstone Says She Still Sleeps in Bed with 11-Year-Old Son

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone revealed she shares her bed with her 11-year-old son, claiming that she is “following nature.” This revelation comes ten years after the actress admitted to feeding her son by pre-chewing his food and transferring it into his mouth, like a bird.

“Bear and I still sleep together. And I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I don’t really care,” the 45-year-old actress told Ellen Fisher during a recent episode of The Ellen Fisher Podcast.

Silverstone also compared her style of parenting — which she referred to as “attachment parenting” — to humans trying to survive in a “wild setting.”

“Sleeping with your children — I mean, if you were in any kind of wild setting where there are wild animals, if you put you baby over there your baby is going to get eaten,” the Baby‑Sitters Club actress said. “So it’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

Watch Below:

“I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and scared of love,”she said in response to criticism. “The things I’m doing, I’m not inventing, I didn’t invent any of it,” Silverstone claimed. “I would love to take credit for all of it, but it’s not me unfortunately, it’s just me following nature.”

“And their little bodies are designed to have milk every — they need that milk every two hours when they’re building up. Their bellies are so tiny, and it actually makes you sleep so much better,” the Ass Backwards actress added.

“I remember when I first had Bear, I would get up to go breastfeed him. He was still in bed with me, but I would get up, I don’t know why. I was a new mom, so I would get up. And one of my friends said, ‘Why are you doing that? Just roll over.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah.'”

“But my boobs aren’t quite big enough,” she added. “I don’t think I had the big ones that could kind of get in there as well, but I started, and it does save a lot [of time].”

Silverstone went on to insist that “every choice I make is either built on instinct or deep research.”

This is not the first time Silverstone has raised eyebrows with her parenting practices.

In 2020, the Excess Baggage actress revealed that she had been taking baths with her 9-year-old son while isolated in quarantine due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Silverstone had also previously revealed that she put her son on a vegan diet, and has even “bird fed” him — chewing food in her own mouth first, before passing it to him to eat.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.