Amber Heard Sells Home for $1 Million

Amber Heard’s home in Yucca Valley, California, recently sold for a little over $1 million. Meanwhile, the actress is scrambling to appeal the Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict.

Heard’s home sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18, according to a report by TMZ, which added that the new owner told the outlet he had been dealing with the actress’ people on the deal, but never with Heard herself.

The house was last purchased in 2019 for just over $570,000, through an anonymous trust that reportedly has ties to Heard. That means the actress walked away from this sale with almost double what was paid for it three years ago — about $480,000.

But not everything is good news for Heard, as the actress currently owes her ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.3 million following her stunning loss in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial in June.

The Aquaman actress officially appealed the verdict a few weeks ago, after previously failing to get a Virginia judge to set aside the millions that was awarded against her, in favor of Depp.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

The trial ended with a jury finding for the Pirates of the Caribbean star on all three of his defamation claims, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages after deciding that Heard had defamed him, and “acted with actual malice.”

The jury also found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

After that, the actress was reported to be “broke” due to lavish spending and mounting legal fees, with her lead attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft saying Heard was “absolutely not” able to pay the millions in damages she owes her ex-husband.

The actress was then sued by her insurer, New York Marine and General Insurance Co., which claims that her insurance policy does not cover any of the $8.3 million in losses that she owes Depp.

During the highly-publicized six-week defamation trial, Heard wielded wild allegations against her ex-husband, but “the majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor,” according to one juror, who added that they did not believe her “crocodile tears,” and that the actress had made them feel “uncomfortable.”

All in all, Heard’ story has transpired into what many might consider one of the biggest #MeToo fails ever seen.

