Juror Says Jury Did Not Believe Amber Heard’s ‘Crocodile Tears’

A member of the Depp vs. Heard jury said “The majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor.” The juror also said fellow jurors did not believe her “crocodile tears,” and were “uncomfortable” with the actress’ “crying, facial expressions,” and “staring.”

“A lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up,” the anonymous male juror told Good Morning America. “The majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor.”

The juror added that Heard’s emotional testimony was not realistic, saying, “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury — all of us were very uncomfortable.”

“She would answer one question, and then she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold,” the juror said. “Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'”

As for Depp, “a lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable,” the juror said. “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

The juror added that the revelation that Heard had not donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was “a fiasco for her.”

During the trial, Heard insisted that she had donated the entirety of her divorce settlement to charity, but when Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez grilled her on the witness stand about her failure to donate all of it, the actress claimed that she uses the words “pledge” and “donate” synonymously.

The juror mentioned a video clip played during the trial, which showed Heard on a talk show in the U.K., telling the host that she had given all of the money from her divorce settlement away.

“The terms she used in that video clip were, ‘I gave it away, I donated it, it’s gone.’ The fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all,” the juror said.

The anonymous juror also hit back at the Heard’s attorney’s claim that the jury was influenced by social media, saying, “We followed the evidence — myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it.”

“What I think is truthful was that they were both abusive to each other,” the juror said. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong, but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

The juror added that he does not believe Depp had hit Heard.

