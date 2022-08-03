Rocker Dee Snider Attacks Kari Lake as ‘Fascist Moron’ over Twisted Sister Song

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider should be elated to find that someone is still interested in his band’s body of work, but instead, the rocker attacked Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as a “fascist moron” after a pro-Lake Twitter account shared the lyrics to his 1984 song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Snider responded to a Twitter account describing itself as Lake’s official campaign account, clarifying that the song is a pro-abortion anthem that specifically rallies around a woman’s right to kill her unborn child.

“HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: ‘We’ve got the right to CHOOSE!’ This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons!” Snider exclaimed on Sunday.

“As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING [Kari Lake] STANDS FOR! Write your own damn song!” he added.

HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: "We've got the right to CHOOSE!" This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons! As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR! Write your own damn song!@CNN @FoxNews @MSNBC https://t.co/iNwMFoxI0V — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

“The subtext in your song is very clear to us, [Dee Snider]. We’ve got the right to choose to vote for [Kari Lake],” Lake’s campaign account wrote in response to the Twisted Sister singer.

After being asked if he will file a copyright lawsuit in response to Lake’s campaign reportedly playing the song at her rallies, Snider said, “I’ve explained this many times. You don’t have to get permission to play any song at an event. Same as a baseball game.”

“And I won’t try to stop someone (unless they are using it without permission for commercial use – that’s different) who I disagree with. I WILL denounce them,” the singer added.

I've explained this many times. You don't have to get permission to play any song at an event. Same as a baseball game. And I won't try to stop someone (unless they are using it without permission for commercial use – that's different) who I disagree with. I WILL denounce them. https://t.co/ufgTkQquyQ — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

“While I abhor what this ignoramus [Kari Lake] stands for and the she deplorables (yup, Hillary Clinton had it right) she represents, I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song,” Snider said in another tweet.

“I wrote it for everyone… cherry picking who uses it is censorship,” he added.

While I abhor what this ignoramus @KariLake stands for and the she deplorables (yup, Hillary Clinton had it right) she represents, I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song. I wrote it for everyone…cherry picking who uses it is censorship. https://t.co/F1rrnhRWNf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 28, 2022

Last year, Snider announced that he didn’t want unvaccinated fans attending his concerts, proclaiming, “Fuck you,” adding that the chance of making him sick with the Chinese coronavirus represents “an invasion of my privacy.”

