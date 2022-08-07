‘Addams Family’ Star Christina Ricci: Johnny Depp ‘Explained to Me What Homosexuality Was When I Was 9′

Addams Family star Christina Ricci says actor Johnny Depp “explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine.”

Ricci appeared on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, where she told Cohen that while filming Mermaids as a child, Winona Ryder put her then-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, on the phone with her to explain it.

“There was something going on on-set, and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, ‘Oh, well he might be homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is,” Ricci recalled.

“And I was in Winona’s trailer, and she was like, ‘I don’t know how…’ so she put me on the phone with Johnny, and Johnny explained it to me,” the Sleepy Hollow actress added. “And in, like, the simplest terms. He was like, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man. And when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Cohen reacted by saying, “I bet Johnny Depp explained it well,” to which Ricci said, “He just very matter-of-factly [explained it].”

“I love it that Winona Ryder had to put you on the phone with Johnny Depp to get that story that she couldn’t spit it out in some way, or, I mean, you’ve got Cher in the next trailer,” Cohen laughed, to which Ricci concurred, adding, “I know, we should’ve run right over there.”

