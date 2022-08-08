John Legend Blames Falling Out with Kanye West on Support for Trump, Bid for Presidency

Left-wing pop star John Legend has spoken publicly about his falling out with Kanye West, blaming West’s support for President Donald Trump and subsequent bid for the presidency for the failure of their friendship.

John Legend addressed his relationship with Kanye West in an interview on the Axe Files podcast, hosted by CNN personality and former Obama administration official David Axelrod.

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because, I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump,” Legend said. “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

Listen below:

Legend said he didn’t endorse West’s run for office.

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America, for understandable reasons,” the singer said. “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”

John Legend initially supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) run for the White House and then switched his allegiance to Joe Biden after Warren dropped out of the race. Legend campaigned for Biden by co-hosting fundraisers.

The singer even performed at Biden’s inaugural festivities.

