Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Brands Joe Biden a War Criminal: ‘He’s Fueling the Fire in the Ukraine’

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has labeled President Joe Biden a war criminal by including him in a montage of “war criminals” that the rock legend is showing on his current tour.

In an interview Saturday with CNN, Roger Waters said Biden has committed a “huge crime” by not encouraging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate with Russia to put an end to “this horrific, horrendous war.”

“He’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine for a start. That is a huge crime. Why won’t the United States of America encourage Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?” Waters said.

CNN host Michael Smerconish defended Zelensky and Biden, saying the blame is all on Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Waters responded: “This war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border which they promised they wouldn’t do.”

Roger Waters leveled a similar accusation against then-President Donald Trump during a 2020 interview, calling Trump a “tyrant and mass murderer,” and claiming that the president’s supporters have turned the U.S. into a “fool’s hell.”

On his 2016 tour, Waters showed a graphic that read “Trump is a pig.”

During Saturday’s CNN interview, Roger Waters also declared that Taiwan is part of China and that anyone who doesn’t believe that hasn’t studied history adequately.

