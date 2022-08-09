Jessica Chastain Cozies Up to Ukraine’s Zelensky in Latest Hollywood Propaganda

As average Americans worry about record inflation, the price of gas, and soaring crime at home, Hollywood wants to remind you yet again that what you should really care about is Ukraine.

Jessica Chastain is the latest Hollywood star to lend her fame to Ukraine, meeting over the weekend with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. She is the latest celebrity to do PR propaganda for Zelensky, following Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, who also traveled to the Eastern European country for presidential photo-ops.

In addition, Zesensky and his wife recently posed for a Vogue cover shoot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Chastain’s visit comes as Congress approved another $1 billion in weapons to Ukraine on Monday. In May, Congress voted to put American taxpayers on the hook for a staggering $40 billion in aid to the country.

“American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today,” Zelensky posted on his Instagram account over the weekend. “For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more. Thanks for the support!”

Video footage showed Chastain praising the Ukrainian people, calling them “incredibly brave” and “very strong.” She also visited a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

'It is important for us that the topic of Ukraine is not forgotten' — Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed actor Jessica Chastain in Kyiv, for a meeting he hoped would bring renewed awareness to the ongoing war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/feCYCeWLGE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 8, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Ben Stiller met Zelensky in Kyiv in June. “You’re my hero!” Stiller gushed while shaking hands with Zelensky in a video of the meeting posted to Zelensky’s Instagram account.

Vogue magazine’s cover shoot of the Zelensky’s has been widely mocked on social media.

The first realization upon seeing this is that Ukraine propaganda is almost solely directed at AWFL sensibilities, and the NGO complex on which ongoing support for military adventurism depends… https://t.co/Tuxo9KKbv2 — Lomez (@L0m3z) July 27, 2022

