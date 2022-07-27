Ukraine’s Zelensky and Wife Pose for Vogue While their Country is Invaded

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, posed for a special digital cover for Vogue magazine while their country continues to be invaded by Russia.

Zelensky and Zelenska were photographed by famed American photographer Annie Leibovitz for the Vogue digital cover which has been promoted across the fashion magazine’s social media platforms.

The cover, featuring Zelenska, reads “Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska” on the steps of the presidential office compound in Kyiv, Ukraine. Zelenksy, who posed alongside his wife, can be seen chatting with Leibovitz in a behind-the-scenes video posted by Vogue.

While Zelensky and Zelenska pose for Vogue, American taxpayers have footed the bill for tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine even as inflation and skyrocketing gas prices cripple working and middle class American families and the United States heads toward a recession.

