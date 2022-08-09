Michael Keaton: If The FBI Can Raid Trump, They Can Do It to You

Hollywood star Michael Keaton is cheering the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, noting that if the FBI can raid a former president, everyone is a potential target.

While many Americans would see that as a threat to basic liberties and a dangerous weaponization of the FBI, Keaton portrayed Monday’s night-time raid as a victory for the rule of law, apparently unaware that he is endorsing giving the FBI unprecedented power over average U.S. citizens.

“Lots of ‘if they can do this to a former president they can do it to you’ talk out there,” the Batman star tweeted. “PRECISELY. No one is above the law.”

Lots of “if they can do this to a former president they can do it to you” talk out there

PRECISELY. No one is above the law. — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) August 9, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, was raided by FBI agents late Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Republicans leaders quickly denounced the raid as another sign that law enforcement has been politicized by the left as a means to go after political opponents.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised to launch an investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI’s raid, Breitbart News reported.

The Mar-a-Lago raid comes amid heightened speculation that Trump will run again for president in 2024, with polls showing him the clear Republican favorite. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is facing widespread unpopularity as his policies have fanned record inflation, soaring energy prices, and global political instability.

