Bidenflation Hits Disney+ with Prices Soaring Nearly 40 Percent, Hulu Also Sees Steep Price Hike

Bidenflation is coming to Disney’s streaming customers in a big way with the price of a standard Disney+ subscription soaring nearly 40 percent. Hulu is also hiking its prices by more than 15 percent.

The steep price hikes come as Disney unveiled on Wednesday details of its forthcoming ad-supported Disney+ tier that is supposed to target consumers looking to save monet. But the new service, which is set to launch in December, will cost $7.99 a month, which is the current price of an ad-free Disney+ subscription.

As a result, opting for commercials will save Disney fans $0 in the end.

Disney is jacking up prices at a time when consumers are facing crushing inflation, especially at the grocery store and the gas pump. As Breitbart News reported this week, over the past 12 months, food prices are up a staggering 13.1 percent.

For Disney streaming customers, prices are going up even more than that.

The price of a standard Disney+ subscription will rise to $10.99 a month, up from its current price of $7.99 a month, starting December 8. That represents an increase of 37.5 percent. Hulu subscribers will see prices jump to $14.99 from $12.99 for the ad-free option — an increase of 15.4 percent — while the ad-supported tier will rise to $7.99 a month from $6.99.

Bundle subscribers with ad-free Disney+ along with an ad-supported plan for Hulu and ESPN+ will see an increase to $14.99 from $13.99.

Disney’s streaming price hikes come as the studio is aggressively pushing woke content involving transgenderism and drag queens on young viewers.

As Breitbart News reported, Marvel Studios has cast RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé in its upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

