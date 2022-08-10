Watch: Lady Gaga Hit in Head by Stuffed Animal While Performing Onstage

Pop star Lady Gaga was hit in the head with a stuffed animal that was thrown from the crowd while performing her song “Hold My Hand” onstage during her “The Chromatica Ball” tour in Toronto over the weekend.

Lady Gaga ignored the fact that she was hit with the object and simply continued singing.

Watch Below:

how do some fans think this is okay… this is so dangerous and sad. :( pic.twitter.com/CnmOP88yOF — jo🌈Ἰ✨haus labs heaux (@jomaticaaa) August 7, 2022

Lady Gaga fan Jo Shelton, who caught video footage of the singer being hit in the head, told Fox News Digital that a fellow fan threw the object over the barrier placed between the pop star and the front of the crowd.

But Lady Gaga “was so passionately into that performance there was nothing that was going to stop her,” Shelton said. “She carried on like a complete professional.”

“It was definitely accidental and I’m sure that fan feels terrible,” the fan added. “I only wanted to share this with other fans to discourage people from throwing things on stage because no matter how well intentioned you are, you can never predict where something will land when thrown.”

Shelton also said that security guards were unable to do anything about the incident.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winner has had an object thrown at her while performing onstage.

Last month, the House of Gucci star was seen in another video being shielded by a barrier as a fan in the audience threw an object toward the stage.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.