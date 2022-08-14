Double-Extra Woke: Disney Casts Trans, ‘Non-Binary’ Actress in Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ After Casting Drag Queen

The Walt Disney Co. is doubling down on woke gender politics in its upcoming Marvel series Ironheart.

The studio has cast transgender “non-binary” actress Zoe Terakes in a key supporting role just days after the show also cast drag queen Shea Couleé, an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Terakes, who hails from Australia, was born female but identifies as “non-binary” and “trans masculine.”

News of Terakes’s joining the series was first reported by Deadline, which noted that details about the role have not been disclosed.

Terakes confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “Unbelievably stoked. this one’s for the trans guys n girls n theys,” the star wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, drag queen Shea Couleé will also play a supporting role in the series. Couleé is a drag queen who appeared in the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, placing in the top four.

Ironheart, which is expected to debut on Disney+ next year, tells the story of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) — an inventor who, like Tony Stark, creates a suit of armor to become a superhero.

Under CEO Bob Chapek, Disney is aggressively promoting radical gender theory in its entertainment for children.

The new Disney+ series Baymax features a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on maxi pads.

Disney’s Marvel superhero series Loki recently revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.”

The studio gave drag queen Nina West a starring role in its Disney+ This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular last year. The special also featured drag queen Jackie Cox as well as “gender-fluid” and “gender non-binary” performers.

CEO Bob Chapek promised earlier this year to devote the company to radical queer activism following the debacle over Disney’s response to Florida’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law.

“I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community,” he said in message to employees. “I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.”

