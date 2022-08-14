Anne Heche Crash Aftermath: Donors Raise $170,000 for Woman Whose Home Burned Down

The California woman whose house and livelihood burned after actress Anne Heche’s horrific car crash will receive over $170,000 crowdfunded from thousands of donors.

Earlier this month, Heche plowed her blue Mini Cooper into a home where Lynne Mishele had been renting, causing a fire that destroyed most of the house — along with Mishele’s possessions and equipment for her business. Heche was reportedly under the influence of cocaine — and possibly fentanyl — at the time of the crash.

Launched last week by the owners of the home that Mishele had been a tenant in for several years, the GoFundMe has amassed over $170,000 and continues to climb as of this writing.

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful,” the fundraiser says. “The home, however, was completely burned – with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames – and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she rents and loves.”

“Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items,” it continues. “With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

“A kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others,” it concludes. “Today we are asking the community to come together and help Lynne start over. Please, please join us – 100% of the proceeds from this fundraiser are going directly to Lynne Mishele.”

Only on CBSLA: Exclusive video from a Ring doorbell camera shows car owned by actress Anne Heche flying down a neighborhood street in Mar Vista before it crashed into a home Friday. Details: https://t.co/9LwIqB461f pic.twitter.com/FUQKQJjaPJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 6, 2022

Heche survived for over a week on life support after being pronounced brain dead. A rep confirmed that she will officially be taken off life support on Sunday.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep for Heche’s family confirmed in a statement.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” the statement continued. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Lynne Mishele expressed her condolences upon learning Heche’s impending death in a video on Instagram.

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” Mishele said. “This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.”