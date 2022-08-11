Report: Actress Anne Heche Had Cocaine in Her System at Time of Crash

Actress Anne Heche reportedly had cocaine in her system at the time of the car crash that destroyed a woman’s home last Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) enforcement to told by TMZ the actress was under the influence of cocaine, and possibly fentanyl as well.

Heche’s blood was tested for substances after she was taken to the hospital following her fiery crash into a residential Los Angeles home.

The sources, however, noted that fentanyl is sometimes used as a pain med in hospitals, so they still need to do more testing to determine if the fentanyl was in Heche’s system at the time of the car crash.

Additionally, Heche’s condition has not improved, and the actress has been flighting for her life in critical condition, reports TMZ.

On Monday, Heche was reported to have been in a coma, while the LAPD tried to piece together the chain of events that led to the actress crashing her car into a woman’s house, igniting it ablaze.

A doorbell camera caught Heche’s car speeding down the residential road just moments before she crashed into it.

In the video, the actress can be seen hightailing it down the street in her blue Mini Cooper. Then, the sound of a massive car crash can be heard seconds after the vehicle is seen speeding past the doorbell camera.

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the house that Heche crashed into, narrowly escaped with her life, according to a neighbor. Mishele also “lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business.”

Actor Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October, was slammed for rushing to publicly support Heche after her fiery crash that destroyed Mishele’s home.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.