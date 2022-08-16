Feminism Fail: Knight in Shining Armor Chris Pratt Negotiated Extra ‘Jurassic World’ Pay for Damsel in Distress Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard lamented about being paid “so much less” than Chris Pratt on the Jurassic World sequels and how he advocated for pay equity.

Speaking with Insider, the daughter of director Ron Howard did not reveal the exact dollar amount she received versus Pratt (initial reports said $8 million and $10 million, respectively), but said the actor helped to negotiate pay equity on the Jurassic World ancillary materials.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” she added.

“I love him so much for doing that,” Howard concluded. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

The Jurassic World franchise took home well over $1 billion in global box office sales collectively and revitalized the franchise originally launched by Steven Spielberg in 1993.

The daughter of director Ron Howard also advocated for abortion rights following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I am devastated for the people whose freedom has been ripped away,” she said in an Instagram post this past June. “The families and individuals who will be affected. I am heartbroken for the senseless losses that will inevitably come when people are refused lifesaving medical care.⁣”

