Woke online trolls have mobbed Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney for photos showing her family members in “MAGA-inspired hats” at her mother’s 60th birthday party.

Controversy erupted on Saturday when Sweeney, best known for playing Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, posted photos on her Instagram celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday.

Her crime? Some of her Idahoan family members appeared to be wearing blasphemous clothing, including hats parodying the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” and a “Blue Lives Matter” t-shirt. Per TMZ:

In one of the photos that SS posted, she’s alongside three other adults (one of whom is her mother, the blonde woman) as well as what appears to be her grandmother … and an older gentleman. We’re not exactly sure who he is, but he could easily be a relative as well.