Cancel Mob Targets HBO Star Sydney Sweeney for ‘Thin Blue Line’ Shirt, ‘Make 60 Great Again’ Hat at Mom’s Birthday Party

sydney-sweeney-thin-blue-line-birthday
@sydney_sweeney / Instagram
Paul Bois

Woke online trolls have mobbed Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney for photos showing her family members in “MAGA-inspired hats” at her mother’s 60th birthday party.

Controversy erupted on Saturday when Sweeney, best known for playing Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, posted photos on her Instagram celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday.

Her crime? Some of her Idahoan family members appeared to be wearing blasphemous clothing, including hats parodying the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” and a “Blue Lives Matter” t-shirt. Per TMZ:

In one of the photos that SS posted, she’s alongside three other adults (one of whom is her mother, the blonde woman) as well as what appears to be her grandmother … and an older gentleman. We’re not exactly sure who he is, but he could easily be a relative as well.

Folks are hyper-focusing on this guy’s shirt, seemingly a Blue Lives Matter shirt — which has been symbolized with a black and white flag and a blue stripe down the middle.

Other photos and videos show attendees wearing red MAGA-style hats … with “Make Sixty Great Again” emblazoned on the front. Her brother, Trent, posted these — and made sure to note that’s exactly what they said. But the fact they’re being worn at all is getting criticism.

With no other evidence beyond a few (entirely apolitical) photos, Sweeney’s name began to trend on social media, and the reactions were — characteristically for extremely online leftists — unhinged. The actress later responded to the controversy, arguing that her photos were not meant to convey any political message.

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/sydney_sweeney/status/1563660155425673217?s=20&t=Is1erC8alybOtIRGoVq9XA

Some prominent social media figures did leap to defend the actress, pleading with her not to bow to the woke mob by apologizing.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.