Woke online trolls have mobbed Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney for photos showing her family members in “MAGA-inspired hats” at her mother’s 60th birthday party.
Controversy erupted on Saturday when Sweeney, best known for playing Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, posted photos on her Instagram celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday.
Her crime? Some of her Idahoan family members appeared to be wearing blasphemous clothing, including hats parodying the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” and a “Blue Lives Matter” t-shirt. Per TMZ:
In one of the photos that SS posted, she’s alongside three other adults (one of whom is her mother, the blonde woman) as well as what appears to be her grandmother … and an older gentleman. We’re not exactly sure who he is, but he could easily be a relative as well.
Folks are hyper-focusing on this guy’s shirt, seemingly a Blue Lives Matter shirt — which has been symbolized with a black and white flag and a blue stripe down the middle.
Other photos and videos show attendees wearing red MAGA-style hats … with “Make Sixty Great Again” emblazoned on the front. Her brother, Trent, posted these — and made sure to note that’s exactly what they said. But the fact they’re being worn at all is getting criticism.
With no other evidence beyond a few (entirely apolitical) photos, Sweeney’s name began to trend on social media, and the reactions were — characteristically for extremely online leftists — unhinged. The actress later responded to the controversy, arguing that her photos were not meant to convey any political message.
“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” she wrote.
https://twitter.com/sydney_sweeney/status/1563660155425673217?s=20&t=Is1erC8alybOtIRGoVq9XA
Some prominent social media figures did leap to defend the actress, pleading with her not to bow to the woke mob by apologizing.
Dear @sydney_sweeney, never apologize for your family having their own views/mind. We need to return to a world where if a person wants to do things like support police officers or use common sense when voting then we should be allowed to do so. The world has become divisive.
— Bradley Laborman (@BradmanTV) August 27, 2022
I guarantee you if you showed a picture of Sydney Sweeney at that party to a person in the real world their first response would not be to demand she murder three cousins on Instagram Live
— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) August 28, 2022
Could’ve saved this tweet. Holler at your fam not twitter
— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 28, 2022
Obsessed with the absolute psychos who are clawing their faces off because Sydney Sweeney has Republican family members
— nash🕴 (@pnashjenkins) August 28, 2022
I have people in my family who see politically different then I do.
People are acting like you have to cutoff anyone from your life who sees the world differently then you.
I think that is truly a problem.
— Johnnie Guilbert (@JohnnieGuilbert) August 28, 2022
