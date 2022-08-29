Exclusive — Tim Pool Celebrates Self-Released Hit ‘Only Ever Wanted’ Rocketing Up iTunes Charts: ‘To Win a Culture War, You Need to Build Culture’

The unclassifiable social media superstar Tim Pool has amassed an enormous online following — garnering nearly a half-billion YouTube views — by embracing an anti-establishment and anti-woke worldview that doesn’t adhere to conventional partisan politics. His foray into music represents a continuation of that mindset, with the recent self-release of his single “Only Ever Wanted.”

The song is Pool’s first to be released through his own label, Timcast Records. After telling his millions of followers to check it out, “Only Ever Wanted” surged in the charts, reaching the No. 2 spot in iTunes’ Top 10 Song Charts — just below Britney Spears’ first new song in six years — and the No. 1 spot in Alternative Rock.

“Only Ever Wanted” also features drummer Pete Parada, who was fired by the band Offspring for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch below:

In a statement to Breitbart News, Tim Pool reacted to the song’s success and explained his anti-establishment approach to the arts.

“I had no idea it would take off the way it did but we are excited to see the response,” he said. “Pete Parada is an excellent drummer and we are glad to help him succeed after the Offspring had fired him.”

Last year, Parada announced on Instagram that his doctor advised him not to get the vaccine because he suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder. He wrote that he was “unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate,” adding that leaving the band was ultimately not his choice. “[I]t has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio and on tour.”

Pool believes that “in order to win a culture war you need to build culture and right now our arts are dominated by woke cultism.”

“With Timcast Records we are hoping to create a space that will compete with major institutions so that people will not have to fear being canceled for voting for Trump or having the wrong opinion,” Pool said. “We already have several songs ready for release and hopefully an album done by the end of the year.”

Tim Pool is scheduled to interview Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Thursday on his daily podcast.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com