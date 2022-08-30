Disney Casts ‘Wet Ass P**sy’ Rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series

The Walt Disney Co. has cast “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Marvel’s She-Hulk series, which streams on the family-friendly Disney+.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to appear in at least one upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in which her character becomes involved in a legal case handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese (Josh Segarra), according to a Deadline report.

It remains unclear when the episode will stream and if Megan Thee Stallion’s role will extend beyond the one episode.

The left-wing rapper is famous for her raunchy music and profane political outbursts.

As Breitbart News reported, Megan Thee Stallion recently used a concert in Barcelona, Spain, to attack Texas politicians for their latest abortion law, telling the foreign audience to raise their middle fingers in the air.

“Tell these god damn, stupid ass men in Texas trying to tell us what the fuck to do with our bodies,” she reportedly said onstage. “This middle finger is also to these motherfucking men that want to tell us what the fuck to do with our body. Cuz how the fuck you gonna tell me what to do with my motherfucking body?”

In 2020, she teamed up with fellow rapper Cardi B for the single “WAP (Wet Ass Pussy),” which features explicit lyrics about vaginas and penises.

The following year, Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for her single “Thot Shit” dramatized a conservative senator being physically assaulted before having his mouth surgically replaced with a vagina.

Disney has come under fire in recent months for promoting sexuality and gender non-conformity in its entertainment for children.

The studio recent cast a transgender “non-binary” actress and a drag queen in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart. The new Disney+ series Baymax features a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on maxi pads.

