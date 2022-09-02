Country Music Star Jason Aldean Dropped by PR Firm After Wife Calls Sex Change Operations for Children ‘Evil’

Country music star Jason Aldean was dropped by his public relations firm on Friday amid continued fallout from his wife’s comments condemning transgender surgery for children, which the establishment news media have construed as “transphobic.”

Nashville’s The GreenRoom, which represents many top country music artists, cut ties with Jason Aldean on Friday but didn’t mention the media storm around Brittany Aldean.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” company co-founder Tyne Parrish said in a statement to Billboard. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Brittany Aldean found herself in hot water this month following a series of Instagram posts which she condemned transgender surgery for minors.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. In a separate post, she said she was glad her parents didn’t “change her gender” during her “tomboy phase.”

Jason Aldean commented to his wife’s post: “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

On Thursday, Brittany Aldean explained her position during an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“I’m advocating for children,” she said. “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough. They should have parents that love them and advocate for them regardless. We have ages on everything, right? We have it for cigarettes, we have it for driving, we have it for military, voting.”

She added: “Yet for some reason, people think that we can let a child choose their gender so young? It’s very baffling to me.”

“I think when you’re older, if you choose to make those decisions, by all means. But children are too young, not mature enough to make those decisions,” she said.

Brittany Aldean has also been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden, using her social media influencer status to promote apparel with the words “Anti Biden Social Club,” and kids clothing that says “Hidin’ from Biden.”

