Country Star John Rich: Looks Like Joe Biden Delivered His Speech in Front of the Gates of Hell

US President Joe Biden speaks about the soul of the nation, outside of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Country star John Rich had a reaction of almost biblical proportions to President Joe Biden’s dark speech on Thursday evening in which “MAGA Republicans” were characterized as a threat to American democracy.

Noting the horrible optics of a red and black backdrop with soldiers flanking both sides, Rich said the president’s speech appeared as if it had been delivered before the “gates of hell.”

“What’s up with the blood red background? It’s like joe is standing in front of the gates of hell,” said Rich.

Shortly after the president delivered his address, images of him clenching his fists at the podium before a shadowy red backdrop circulated all over Twitter; the gates of hell being the most popular of references.

Other reactions simply focused on the abysmal optics while wondering how anyone on the president’s team thought the image of an angry president draped in red would play well with the average voter.

 

