Country Star John Rich: Looks Like Joe Biden Delivered His Speech in Front of the Gates of Hell

Country star John Rich had a reaction of almost biblical proportions to President Joe Biden’s dark speech on Thursday evening in which “MAGA Republicans” were characterized as a threat to American democracy.

Noting the horrible optics of a red and black backdrop with soldiers flanking both sides, Rich said the president’s speech appeared as if it had been delivered before the “gates of hell.”

“What’s up with the blood red background? It’s like joe is standing in front of the gates of hell,” said Rich.

What’s up with the blood red background? It’s like joe is standing in front of the gates of hell…🔥 pic.twitter.com/qEmgSZEAYs — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) September 2, 2022

Shortly after the president delivered his address, images of him clenching his fists at the podium before a shadowy red backdrop circulated all over Twitter; the gates of hell being the most popular of references.

Nothing says peace and unity like having the backdrop of your divisive speech look like you're entering the gates of hell. pic.twitter.com/zOgrHw1yFM — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) September 2, 2022

This image has not been edited in any way. It seems Biden actually chose to deliver his national address from the Gates of Hell. pic.twitter.com/QvvqTrTmIC — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 2, 2022

From the Gates of Hell. https://t.co/Zb9kdWq6Bf — BraveHeart (@Braveheart_USA) September 2, 2022

Who in the world thought that a "Gates Of Hell" look was a good visual for the #BidenSpeech tonight? I mean, it is fitting, yes, but definitely not a good look. https://t.co/ajm2HFUqNK — Bo Wagner (@PreacherBo) September 2, 2022

This is the worst speech I've ever seen from #PedoHitler. pic.twitter.com/yiEiLSRg5B — Bruno 🌟 ██████ (@RealMadBruno) September 2, 2022

Other reactions simply focused on the abysmal optics while wondering how anyone on the president’s team thought the image of an angry president draped in red would play well with the average voter.

So apparently this isn’t a doctored photo, but how the White House intended Biden to look (and from what I read it was the opposite of the national-unity speech we were promised). What the hell are they thinking? This is like Leni Riefenstahl working for Brezhnev. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/OsLKc4Z0qN — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) September 2, 2022

American friends, What is going on here and who thought this lighting was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/hU58lMqxZZ — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 2, 2022

Seriously though, as someone with a theater tech background this looks like a lighting design that was never actually tested in nighttime conditions. I imagine they expected more ambient light, and less dark starkness. https://t.co/DFTnIHiMSB — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 2, 2022

ὄ optics ὄ pic.twitter.com/Zc2bYeaAws — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) September 2, 2022

I did not watch the speech. Vast majority of Americans didn’t is my guess. They’ll only see a picture or two. And the optics are … not great. pic.twitter.com/Cz3eW7uu4X — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 2, 2022

God I know of all the cliches, but CNN would be cleaning graphite off the roof if Trump appeared with these optics. https://t.co/bu5qGXuVg3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2022