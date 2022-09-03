‘Game of Thrones’ Producer Loved ‘My Son Hunter’ But Says He Can’t Tell Colleagues Due to Hollywood Cancel Culture

A producer of HBO’s Game of Thrones and other major works reportedly praised the movie My Son Hunter at a recent advance screening in Los Angeles but says he can’t tell colleagues due to Hollywood’s pernicious cancel culture, giving credence to My Son Hunter producer Ann McElhinney’s remarks about how “Hollywood would never make this movie. It doesn’t fit their narrative, so that’s why we had to get the American public to fund it.”

My Son Hunter, which is available now for pre-order and becomes available for streaming and downloading September 7, screened in secret Wednesday for a group of about 70 Hollywood conservatives, according to a Newsweek report.

One producer at the screening whose credits include Game of Thrones, The Bourne Legacy, and Moneyball asked to remain nameless but told Newsweek: “I really enjoyed the film. It’s a shame I can’t tell most of my colleagues about it, though. Hollywood is in such a hyper-cancel mode.”

Watch the trailer:

My Son Hunter dramatizes the drug and sex-fueled private life of Hunter Biden, played by Laurence Fox, while also delving into his shady business dealings with foreign counterparts in China and Ukraine.

It also depicts his intense, co-dependent relationship with his father, Joe Biden (John James), and how they used his political stature to enrich the family.

The “laptop from hell” also figures prominently in the movie. The mainstream news media attempted bury the laptop scandal to boost Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, falsely claiming that it was “Russian disinformation.”

Attendees at Wednesday’s screening reportedly gave the movie a standing ovation and praised producers Phelim McAleer and Anne McElhinney for their courage to make it.

“We crowdfunded My Son Hunter because this was a story that big tech and big media want to cover up,” McElhinney told Breitbart.

You can PRE-ORDER your copy of My Son Hunter RIGHT NOW at MySonHunter.com.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com