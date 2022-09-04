Kanye West Says ‘Pornography Destroyed My Family,’ Cites Kim in Playboy — Won’t ‘Let It Happen’ to Daughters

Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West took to Instagram Thursday night to proclaim that “Hollywood is a giant brothel” and “pornography destroyed my family,” adding that he wants to stay in his kids’ lives.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do,” West wrote on Instagram, in what turned into a series of several posts, according to a report by Daily Caller.

West appeared to be calling out Kris Jenner for supporting and promoting her children’s (Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s) participation in Playboy magazine.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel,” West continued. “Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

In another post, the rapper also appeared to name former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, writing, “Hi Hilary hi Mark You gonna take me off instagram :)”

“My kids going to Donda They not going to Sierra Canyon Charlemagne the God and Kris Get your motherf*cking popcorn,” West continued, appearing to reference a reported disagreement he had with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian about her allegedly wanting to send their children to Sierra Canyon school in California.

“No we need to talk in person you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school Why you get say say Cause you half white?” West added in another post in which he shared a screenshot of a message he appeared to receive from his ex-wife, asking him to “stop.”

“Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep. STFU and worry about you’re own kids,” the rapper proclaimed.

“I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating at,” he continued. “A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra.”

“I know girls who sell p*ssy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed,” West added.

In his tenth post, West concluded his rant, writing, “I was driven crazy before I’m not going crazy no more It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here.”

“I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes,” he added, along with a caption, which read, “Come and get me I’m a man of God The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times So Trevor Noah come speak on my family so I can be the bad guy.”

Earlier this year, West said that Kim Kardashian put their daughter North West on TikTok without his consent, asking the Internet for advice regarding how to get his daughter off the Chinese-owned social media platform.

