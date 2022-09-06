POLITICO: The New, Breitbart-Backed Hunter Biden Film Is a Sign of the Political Wars to Come

Politico, the establishment media outlet that ran a now-debunked headline calling the reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop, produced in the waning weeks of the 2020 presidential election, “Russian disinfo,” published a headline on the eve of the worldwide launch of My Son Hunter, calling the movie “a sign of the political wars to come.”

Under the headline “The new, Breitbart-produced Hunter Biden film is a sign of the political wars to come,” Alex Thompson wrote:

The new film produced by the conservative media empire Breitbart and released today had its first public viewing last Wednesday night at a small screening room inside a nondescript office building on South Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles. … “My Son Hunter” is the most ambitious Hunter Biden project to date. The film was financed by $2.5 million in crowdfunding, according to McAleer. It features experienced performers, including British actor Laurence Fox and “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano — both known for being outspoken conservatives — along with John James, who is best known for his role in “Dynasty.” … Some sketches of the Bidens are well-researched — taken from both their memoirs and reports derived from the hard drive — while other sections are sloppy. In one scene, Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie, is repeatedly called “Hailey.”

Read the full article here.

The Politico headline changed, hours after it was published, to “The premiere of the new Hunter Biden film was as wild as you’d think.”

